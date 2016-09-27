Poojaveypu and Vidhyarambham will be held on October 10 and 11 at Margi, a centre for classical arts near Fort High School. New admissions to the Vesham , Pattu , Chenda , Maddhalam , Mizhavu , Thimila , Idakka and Chutti sections of Kathakali and Koodiyattom will also begin on October 11, at 9.30 a.m. The classes are free. Those interested may register in advance.
Margi to organise Vidhyarambham
