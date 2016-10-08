Though Antony Jaison Mapranam completed the arduous task of running all the way from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, his fellow Malayalis were not particularly impressed, going by the underwhelming response he received in the last leg of his marathon, and the low turnout at the reception held here on Friday to felicitate him. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar had agreed to attend the ceremony, none of them made it. With much difficulty, the organisers roped in Deputy Speaker V. Sasi and V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, to felicitate Antony at the event.
Marathon effort, tepid reception
