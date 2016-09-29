Mani has a different take on stir

The Kerala Congress (M) took a different stand in the Assembly on Wednesday when the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) upped its ante in the agitation against the self-financing medical colleges issue.

The party expressed its solidarity with the Opposition MLAs’ hunger stir as a mark of protest against the attempts of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to suppress democratic forms of agitation. However, the support was not available for the UDF’s tussle with the government over the admissions issue.

“Our support is issue based. We are with the UDF only to the extent of protesting against suppression of democratic dissent,” Kerala Congress (M) leader K.M. Mani said.

When it became clear that the Opposition notice for Adjournment Motion was unlikely to be considered by the House, Mr. Mani left his seat to indicate he did not share its views. Sure enough, Mr. Mani made a cursory appearance at the venue where the three Opposition MLAs on hunger stir.

His party has not come out with its reactions on the issue till date.

“Why express a view when it is not necessary,” was the remark of one of the senior KC(M) leader.

