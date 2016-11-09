Management of protected areas

The government has reconstituted the State Board of Wildlife. It has been mandated with advising the government in the selection and management of areas to be declared as protected areas, and policy formulation for protection and conservation of wildlife and specified plants.

The 31-member body, constituted under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, will have the Chief Minister as the chairperson and the Minister for Forests as vice-chairpersons. The Chief Wildlife Warden will be its member secretary.