Man missing: human rights panel to initiate follow-up action

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission will initiate follow-up action in the case of a physically challenged man who went missing while under the care of the beggars’ rehabilitation centre at Kotthalam.

Jalaluddhin, a native of Pallikkal, has been missing since May 12, 2013.

He had been relocated to the centre at Kotthalam from a rehabilitation centre at Varkala when the latter was shut down in 2012.

He was then admitted to the General Hospital here following an infection on his leg, and received treatment for seven months.

He was discharged on May 8, and on May 12, the Kotthalam centre authorities sent him to Varkala by himself on a train.

Act condemned

The commission had ordered a probe into the case, condemning the rehabilitation centre’s action of sending a sick, physically challenged person away without informing his family. An investigation undertaken by the Deputy Commissioner of Police as per the order found no clues regarding Jalaluddhin’s whereabouts.

The commission will consider the case again in its sitting on October 26, following a complaint by Laila Biwi, Jalaluddhin’s sister.