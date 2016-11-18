Thiruvananthapuram

Man found dead

A 39-year-old man was found charred to death at the house of a police officer in Attingal on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rajan, hailing from Kattumpuram near Attingal. The police said he had immolated himself on the residential compund of Neyyatinkara Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Zulfikar. The incident happened around 3 p.m., when the Dy.SP and family were not at the house. Neighbours had seen him entering the house with a container. Only the domestic help was present at the time. The police have recorded her statement. — Staff Reporter

