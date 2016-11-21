Man arrested for alleged child abuse

A 44-year-old man was arrested by the Neyyar Dam police on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Kattakkada, who works as a KSRTC driver attached to the Kattakkada depot.

He has been apprehended for an incident that had allegedly taken place nearly three months ago.

“The accused has been known to the victim’s mother and he had exploited the freedom he enjoyed in their house.

The incident came to light when the victim revealed her ordeal to the teachers at her school.

Later, a formal complaint was lodged by the parents at the police station,” an official said.