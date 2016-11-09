Malnutrition: 2 tribal children hospitalised

Two tribal children under seven years of age, from a tribal hamlet at Amboori, have been admitted to the Women and Children hospital at Thycaud as they were found to be suffering from severe protein­energy malnutrition (PEM). Both children belong to the same household. These children had been detected with PEM two months ago and a paediatrician from the Neyyattinkara taluk hospital had visited the children and given them dietary advice.

Chest infections

The children had to be admitted to the hospital as they seemed to be having recurrent chest infections, a feature of severe malnutrition, District Medical Officer K. Venugopal said.He said tribespeople preferred their own customary local foods and often would not follow the advice of the Health Department.

The children were being monitored daily, Dr. Venugopal said. He said that no other children had been found with the same level of PEM in the tribal hamlets.