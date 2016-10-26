Thiruvananthapuram

Make use of Lok Adalats, Governor tells people

Governor P. Sathasivam has appealed to the people of the State to make use of the National Lok Adalat to be held at all courts in the State on November 12 for speedy resolution of their long-pending cases.

In a message issued here on Tuesday, Mr. Sathasivam said the Lok Adalat was not confined to court cases and would deal with criminal compoundable cases, motor accident claims, civil cases, revenue cases, MGNREGA, electricity and water (excluding theft) cases, sales tax, income tax, indirect taxes, banking, insurance, pay related service matters and retiral benefits of employees.

