Thiruvananthapuram

Maiden meet of Mayors’ council

The first meeting of the Kerala Mayors’ Council held here on Thursday has proposed to the State government to take over the responsibility of paying the pensions of municipality employees, thus reducing the burden on the urban local bodies. Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran chaired the meeting held at the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.K. Prasanth’s chamber.

The meeting also decided to propose a change in the guidelines of the People’s Plan projects, considering the municipalities too.

The council wants the government to base its decisions on tax cuts to film screenings and fares, on the Corporation council decisions, as it is a major source of revenue. Kollam Mayor V. Rajendra Babu and Thrissur Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan took part.

