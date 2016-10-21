Thiruvananthapuram

Madavoorpara opened for visitors

The protected monument of Madavoorpara was opened for visitors on Thursday after completion of the first stage restoration work.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Archaeology Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran said that the second stage restoration would be undertaken soon and would include the development of a watch tower, shelter, and aquarium. Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided, said basic facilities would be ensured at the monument, apart from developing roads to it.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the monument, which housed an ancient cave temple, was not just a pilgrimage tourism centre, but also a place where the younger generations could learn about tradition and culture. It was the duty of the government to ensure the preservation of heritage sites such as these, he said. Mayor V. K. Prasanth, councillor Sindhu Sasi, Archives Director J. Rajikumar, Museum Director Gangadharan, Archaeology Director G. Premkumar, and poet Murugan Kattakada spoke.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:22:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Madavoorpara-opened-for-visitors/article16077502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY