Madavoorpara opened for visitors

The protected monument of Madavoorpara was opened for visitors on Thursday after completion of the first stage restoration work.

Inaugurating the ceremony, Archaeology Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran said that the second stage restoration would be undertaken soon and would include the development of a watch tower, shelter, and aquarium. Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided, said basic facilities would be ensured at the monument, apart from developing roads to it.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the monument, which housed an ancient cave temple, was not just a pilgrimage tourism centre, but also a place where the younger generations could learn about tradition and culture. It was the duty of the government to ensure the preservation of heritage sites such as these, he said. Mayor V. K. Prasanth, councillor Sindhu Sasi, Archives Director J. Rajikumar, Museum Director Gangadharan, Archaeology Director G. Premkumar, and poet Murugan Kattakada spoke.