MVD directive

All educational institution buses (EIB) and private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren should obtain fitness certificate from the Motor Vehicles Department by October 31.

The decision is in the wake of a fatal accident involving a school bus on a school campus at Kottapadi in Malappuram district on Friday.

Deputy Directors, District Educational Officers, and Sub-Divisional Officers should ensure that the EIBs and other vehicles ferrying schoolchildren have a valid fitness certificate. — Special Correspondent