Thiruvananthapuram

MVD directive

Fitness certificate of school buses

All educational institution buses (EIB) and private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren should obtain fitness certificate from the Motor Vehicles Department by October 31.

The decision is in the wake of a fatal accident involving a school bus on a school campus at Kottapadi in Malappuram district on Friday.

Deputy Directors, District Educational Officers, and Sub-Divisional Officers should ensure that the EIBs and other vehicles ferrying schoolchildren have a valid fitness certificate. — Special Correspondent

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY