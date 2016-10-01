MLA seeks solution to pipeline bursts

The government should find a solution to the almost daily disruption of drinking water supply to the Peroorkada-Vazhayila areas, K. Muraleedharan, MLA, has said. A press note issued here said water supply was regularly disrupted in areas such as Mannanthala, Nalanchira, Kudappanakkunnu, Pathirappalli, Jayaprakash Lane, Erappakuzhi and NCC Nagar becauuse of pipeline bursts or other faults in the distribution network.
Another reason is the faulty booster pump at the Kudappanakkunnu station of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). These daily disruptions have made life difficult for residents of these areas. The booster pump should be replaced and faults in the distribution network should be set right, the press note added.
