MCH clarifies on patient issue

: The Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (MCH) authorities on Friday clarified that they could not admit an accident victim from Kottiyam who had been brought to MCH in an ambulance from Alappuzha Medical College on Friday because none of the ventilators were free for use.

There were complaints earlier that the MCH authorities had turned away the patient, who had been in a serious condition and who was on a portable ventilator inside the ambulance in which he had been brought.

MCH Superintendent M.S. Sharmad said in a statement here that when the patient’s relatives had called, it had been explained to them that all the ventilators were in use and that it was better to maintain the patient at the Alappuzha MCH itself.

The MCH has at present 51 ventilators in all its 18 intensive care units and all were already being used by other patients in serious conditions

Over 1,000 patients reach the MCH casualty on a daily basis and over 20 per cent of these patients may be in conditions requiring ventilatory support. Over 300 surgeries also take place in MCH daily and many of them might also require ventilators.

Hence MCH is unable to keep any ventilator free for emergency uses, the statement said. The authorities had tried their best to see if any ventilator could be made available for the accident victim but it was not possible without jeopardising the life of another. Hence it had been advised that it was better to shift the patient to a hospital with a free ventilator, the statement said.