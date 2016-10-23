Low turnout at Siri Jagan panel hearing

Only six claimants attended the first public hearing of the Supreme Court-appointed committee led by former Kerala High Court judge Justice S Siri Jagan to look into the compensation of victims of stray dog bites, despite over 29,000 reported stray dog attacks in the district just in the year 2015 .

A total of nine claims were scheduled for hearing on Saturday, of which three claimants were absent.

So far, the Jagan committee has received just around hundred claims for compensation from all over the State. This comes as a surprise, given that according to a report the committee presented before the Supreme Court, around three lakh people have been bitten by stray dogs in the last three years.

A few people attempted to submit complaints at the hearing without sending them to the committee beforehand as required, implying that there is a lack of awareness among the public regarding the compensation procedure.

The claimants included victims who suffer from long-term health issues due to dog bites, such as seven year old Darush, who has been unable to hear, speak or walk since he was bitten in 2012, as well as persons who are in the process of recovery after having been bitten a few months back.

The committee, which heard the petitions in detail, will recommend appropriate compensation to the Supreme Court after considering the evidence.

While the public hearing was on, a minor altercation occurred between the members of the NGO People For Animals (PFA) and persons in support of the culling of stray dogs, with the latter asserting that human life is more important than animal lives.

Apart from the PFA, other parties such as the ‘Save Dog, Save Street’ movement also attended the hearing to advocate non-violent solutions for the stray dog issue, including better waste management and animal birth control.