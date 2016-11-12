Long queues, flaring anger on day two of note exchange

All roads led to banks and ATMs as the public continued their desperate attempts to exchange the demonetised currency and make withdrawals for the second consecutive day in the city on Friday.

In contrast to the assurances that had been made, many ATMs were not operated, much to the chagrin of a large number of residents.

Long queues started forming outside many banks and ATMs from 7 a.m. The numbers kept on increasing with many persisting even at the closing hours. Some banks witnessed a near-chaotic situation, similar to what prevailed on Thursday.

Sheikh Waseem from West Bengal was among several migrant labourers who turned up at the SBT main branch, near the Secretariat. “We have no money left to buy grocery. We hope to exchange the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes we have been paid by our employer,” he said.

Cooperative banks did not fare any better. “While we were provided with a total amount of Rs.8 crore on the first day, this amount has been brought down to Rs.5 crore now,” said S. Kumar, general manager of the Thiruvananthapuram District Cooperative Bank, which has 80 branches across the district.

He added that it was unlikely that they would be supplied with the currencies required from the chest at Bank of Baroda, from where they normally receive the cash, on Saturday.

“This could affect the functioning of the banks despite gearing up to function during the weekend,” Mr. Kumar said.

Weekend

The Reserve Bank of India will remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the exchange of the demonetised currency. Moreover, all post offices in Kerala Circle will be opened on Sunday for currency exchange and operation of savings bank accounts, according to an official release. State Bank of Travancore will also function on Saturday and Sunday.