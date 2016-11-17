Loan waiver exposes NDA: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the decision to write off hefty loans of corporate defaulters worth Rs.7,016 crore has exposed the true character of the NDA government.

In a statement, he said the common man had been made to wait in long queue to exchange demonetised currency and the humiliation of getting marked by indelible ink, while corporate defaulters such as Vijay Mallya were being allowed to get off the hook. Mallya alone had defaulted to the extent of Rs. 1,202 crore and moves were afoot to write off loans worth Rs. 40,000 crore.