Light Metro: two-tier flyover proposed at Thampanoor

A two-tier flyover has been proposed from RMS Junction to Chenthitta along the Overbridge-Thampanoor-Killipalam corridor of the NH 66 by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of the proposed elevated Light Metro in the capital.

The lower deck of the flyover, to come up along the median on Overbridge-Thampanoor road, will have two lanes of 5.5 metre each exclusively to facilitate vehicular traffic in both directions.

The upper deck of the 400-m flyover will be used for the movement of the MRTS proposed along the 21.82-km Technocity-Karamana Light Metro corridor.

The flyover, designed by the DMRC as part of the Light Metro project conceived by it to solve the traffic and transportation problems, will move above the Ponnara Sreedhar Park, parking lot, right side of Thycaud road overbridge and yard of the Central railway station to reach Chenthitta.

The approach roads and the three-arm road overbridge across the railway line leading to Kanyakumari will be widened along with this. Once completed, the Thampanoor side of the road overbridge will have three lanes and the Thycaud and Chenthitta side four lanes each.

Land to the extent of 0.8 hectares has to be acquired for the new flyover and for widening the approach of the road overbridge. The DMRC has estimated that the new flyover and allied works will incur a cost of Rs.180 crore, including Rs. 20 crore for land acquisition.

Design handed over

The design and drawings were handed over by DMRC, the interim consultant to the MRTS project, to the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) — the special purpose vehicle set up to execute the Light Metro.

At a meeting in the capital on Thursday, the KRTL, DMRC and PWD NH wing officials discussed in detail the way forward to take up the flyover that is pending approval of the government.

Official sources told The Hindu that the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) has been asked to carry out the traffic study on the busy corridor and submit a report to the KRTL.

The move assumes significance as the government has already given the nod to the DMRC, the interim and turn-key consultant, to execute the three flyovers at Sreekariyam, Ulloor and Pattom junctions.

The three flyovers, that will cost Rs.272.68 crore to the exchequer, will carry the Light Metro and vehicular traffic.

Approach roads to be widened

Land to be acquired for widening road