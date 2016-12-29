Light Metro: stage set for land acquisition

The stage is set for acquiring the 1.98 hectares of land needed for the 19 stations of the proposed Light metro from Technocity near Pallipuram to Karamana and another 2.11 hectares for the flyovers in the 21.8 km corridor along the NH 66.

The 6(1) notification under the Land Acquistion Act has been issued by the District Collector to enable the authorities to fix the boundary stone to demarcate the land to be acquired in the capital for the stations and flyovers, official sources said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the turnkey consultants for the interim works of the ambitious project, is to be enrusted with the work of laying the boundary stones, sources said. The DMRC, which had conceived the project, will in turn seek the help of another agency to exeucte it.

The 6(1) notification has been issued within three weeks after the joint inspection to acquire the land needed for Reach I was carried out by the personnel of the DMRC, Department of Revenue and Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL)-the special purpose vehicle set up to execute the Rs. 4,219 crore MRTS project in the capital and in Kozhikode.

The survey numbers of the land needed from Pallipuram, Kazhakuttam, Pangappara, Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, Kowdiar, Pattom, Vanchiyoor and Thycaud villages have been notified.

The government also entrusted the land acquisition, cleared by the Cabinet three months ago, to Deputy Collector (General).

The priority is to take over the private land along the 21.8 km corridor and then to acquire the government land, sources said.

The administrative sanction had already been given by the government for Rs.272.84 crore that included cost of the land.

Cabinet gives nod

Meanwhile, the Cabinet that met on Wednesday decided to allot free of cost the 10.11 hectares of land near the CRPF camp Pallipuram to the KRTL for the light metro depot at Technocity and to register it under KRTL. The land coming under Pallipuram village had been acquired by the district administration over a year ago. The KRTL board indiciating the site for depot had been erected in the plot.