Letter-writing contest

The Thiruvananthapuram South postal division will conduct a letter-writing competition for schoolchildren based on ‘Mann ki Baat,’ an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 12.

Students up to class 10 can take part in the competition, to be held at Sree Karthika Thirunal GVHSS for Girls, Manacaud, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Students should write a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on the topic ‘Our future will be technology-driven. We need to embrace it’ in 300 words in English or regional language.

The top three entries will get cash prizes. The top entry will be sent to the postal circle level, and the top entry from the circle level to the national level. Students may register through the head of their institution to the Superintendent of Post Offices, Thiruvanantha-puram South Division, Thiruvananthapuram – 695 036, by post or by email sptvsouth.keralapost@gmail.com on or before November 4. For details, call 0471 2575771, 2578810.