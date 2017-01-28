Let voice of dissent come out: activist

Given the current climate of intolerance against dissent in the country, it is very important that the voice of people comes out and that truth is told to power, activist Aruna Roy has said.

She was delivering the first V. Ramachandran memorial lecture on the topic ‘Ethics in the Civil Services’ at the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) here on Friday.

The lecture was organised by the IMG in memory of the former Chief Secretary of the State.

The way the country was progressing was truly frightening. The situation was such that one could not speak in the public domain about what one thought was wrong.

There was a lack of ability to discern that there could be a point in what someone was saying. On the other hand, there seemed to be a lot of branding in the sense that if an activist in a rural area was saying something then he or she was immediately thought of as being pro-Maoist.

There was an ongoing battle for the dream of India. “I never thought I would see an India like this,” she said. Here, the best of people were being silenced and the “passionate intensity”of bad people was on full display.

There was the shrillness generated by a section of people while there was silence of the others. If one was silent then it meant that one was taking sides with the perpetrator. Neutrality was thought of as a great virtue. But how it would be possible to be neutral against injustice, against inequality, when a rape took place. The silence of neutrality was a consent to injustice, she said.

The civil services in India was overrated. It was often seen as either black or white. But it was often the grey that got governance going. Great ideas needed good people to take them to the common man.

The role of a good District Collector or a Superintendent of police in upholding the Constitution and in affirming the sovereignity of people could not be underestimated.

Sadly, civil services today were not getting adequate recognition. The fearlessness of civil servants, when they acted against injustice, had to be applauded, she added.

Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand was among those who were present on the occasion.