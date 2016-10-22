Legislation soon to ensure better wages for teachers

The government is planning to enact a comprehensive legislation to ensure minimum wages and better service conditions for teachers and other employees in unaided educational institutions in the State.

The Bill, to be introduced soon, would benefit an estimated 2,50,000 teachers and non-teaching staff and liberate them from miserable working conditions, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan informed the Assembly on Friday.

Replying to a motion moved by N. Samsudheen seeking leave to introduce a private member’s Bill on the issue, he said employees in unaided institutions, including schools and colleges, were denied decent wages and job security and forced to work like slaves.

Unaided managements were brazenly violating all rules and even court rulings to keep employees on their rolls while denying them all eligible benefits.

The Minister said the way the teachers and employees were treated was not befitting a civilized society.

Earlier, moving the motion, Mr. Samsudheen said employees in unaided schools were paid poor wages and were forced to work without bonus, provident fund or pension benefits.