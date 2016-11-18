Legal metrology raids conducted

47 petroleum outlets raided across districts

Officials of the Legal Metrology Department on Thursday inspected 47 petroleum retail outlets for possible violations of the weights and measures rules.

A press note issued here said the inspections were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. Twenty six cases of violation of rules were detected.

Ten cases were registered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam against petrol pumps where the mandatory five-litre test of correct quantity was not done prior to the commencement of sales. Fourteen cases have been registered in places where measures without the mandatory seals were used for the retail sale of oil through petrol pumps. — Special Correspondent