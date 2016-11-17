Learn mother tongue to save culture: Minister

The true purpose of education is the perpetuation of cultural heritage over generations, and there is no better way to achieve this than to learn and communicate in one’s mother tongue, Minister for Education Prof. C. Ravindranath has said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘ Aksharayatra ’, a programme launched by the Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature to kindle love for Malayalam among children and to encourage reading habits among them.
The ceremony was held at Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, on Wednesday. While all languages have their unique history and quality, it is the language a person hears before his baby steps that forms the foundation to his personality, the Minister said. Unfortunately, the importance of the mother tongue is being forgotten today, and this is what Aksharayatra aims to remedy, he said. The programme is being held in 10 schools. Book fairs, lectures, literary contests and gurupuja ceremonies will be held as part of the programme. The book fairs will showcase titles published by the institute, available to students with a 50 per cent discount.
‘It is the language a person hears before his baby steps that forms the foundation of his personality’
