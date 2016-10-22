Law for tribal fund utilisation to be enacted

The government will soon enact a law to ensure proper utilisation of funds for tribal development schemes and job reservation for tribal communities.

The proposed legislation would address the lapses in utilising funds earmarked for tribal development, Minister for SC/ST Welfare A.K. Balan told the Assembly on Friday.

He was replying to a motion moved by K.V. Vijayadas seeking leave to introduce a private member’s Bill on the formation of Kerala State Scheduled Tribes Livelihood Mission.Pointing out that only 50 per cent of the funds allocated for tribal development was being utilised, the Minister said the LDF government’s approach was to bring tribal communities into the mainstream through innovative schemes.