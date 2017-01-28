Law academy forms panel

In a bid to resolve the ongoing tussle at the Kerala Law Academy Law College, the management has constituted a five-member committee.

The panel will include college director N. Narayanan Nair and lawyers K. Ayappan Pillai, T.K. Sreenarayana Das, Nagraj Narayanan, and Renjith Kumar.

The decision to constitute the committee was adopted by the governing council and executive committee on Friday, a press release said.

‘Reasonable demands’

Separately, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretariat urged the management of the Kerala Law Academy Law College to take the lead in resolving the agitation.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the party stated that the demands raised by the Law Academy students were reasonable and that the college authorities should give up their stubborn attitude, keeping in view of the interests of the student community.