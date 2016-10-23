Thiruvananthapuram

LDF wins 10 wards in local body by-elections

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 10 wards, the United Democratic Front (UDF) three, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one in the by-elections held to 14 local bodies on Friday, the State Election Commission has said.

The following are the wards won by the LDF with details of districts and candidates.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kizhuvillam - Sreekantan Nair, Maruthamcode - Sunita Rani, Seemanthapuram - Rajni Renjith, and Padinjaremoola - M.Siddique.

Kollam: Kayyalakkal - M. Noushad. Idukki: Fiftieth Mile - Bincy Roy. Thrissur: Kaippamangalam - B.G.Vishnu, Njamanangadu - Sindhu Manoj, Pallor East - K.Jayaraj. Wayanad: Thirunelli - M.Satheesh Kumar.

The following are the wards won by the UDF. Idukki: Calvary Mount - Bijumol Thomas. Kozhikode: Areekode - Syed Mohammed Shameel S.V. Kasaragod: Ayitti - K.V. Tahsira. The BJP won from Mepparambu in Palakkad, where its candidate V.A. Santhi emerged victorious.



