LDF mulling law to protect govt. land: Kanam

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the CPI have started discussions for framing legislation to protect government land and check its alienation, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

Addressing a face-to-face programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust here on Saturday, Mr. Rajendran said the legislation would address alienation of the revenue land. The Revenue Department would take a final call on the report furnished by M.G. Rajamanickam, special officer appointed to identify land being illegally possessed by plantations. Before taking a final decision, the government would have to consider all legal aspects. Referring to the land reforms initiated by the Left government earlier, Mr. Rajendran said time had come for a re-reading of the reforms. The excise policy would be announced by next financial year.

