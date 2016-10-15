LDF has set new example: Kodiyeri

Claiming that E.P. Jayarajan’s resignation as Industries Minister will not hurt the image of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, CPI(M) State unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that what it will actually do is to show the LDF to be different from the UDF.

“Vigilance cases were registered against as many as eight UDF Ministers. None of them resigned. K. Babu put in his papers only in the wake of adverse observations from the court. The then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy let him continue in office. Majority in the CPI(M) secretariat wanted the party to set a new example,” he told a news conference convened to announce Mr. Jayarajan’s resignation. — Special Correspondent