LDF councillor accuses Corpn. officials of graft

: Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillor Palayam Rajan has levelled corruption allegations against two officials of the city Corporation’s engineering wing over the purchase of bitumen for tarring of a road in Kadakampally. In the council meeting held on Friday, he alleged that the two officials had approved the contractor’s request for purchase of bitumen from outside, causing loss to the local body.
Mr. Rajan said he was just pointing out one instance of such corruption, but similar corruption had taken place in at least 60 other road projects. The allegation was raised regarding a Rs.20-lakh road project in Kadakampally.
“The project was executed as part of the Plan fund, for which the required tar was issued from the department itself. The contractors are permitted to buy material from outside only in emergency cases when there is no availability of material here. The file has to be approved by officials from the Works Standing Committee chairperson to the Mayor.
But, in this case, the assistant executive engineer and the superintending engineer of the Central Zone bypassed even the assistant executive engineer who was monitoring the work, to give clearance,” said Mr. Rajan.
According to him, a barrel of high quality VG -10 bitumen that the Corporation supplies costs Rs.8,300. Instead, the contractor bought low quality material from outside for Rs.3,250.
He asked the Mayor to get the matter investigated by the Local Self Government Department’s vigilance wing. The Mayor has now asked the Secretary to conduct an inquiry before the next council meeting.
