LDF, UDF join hands against demonetisation

The city Corporation council on Friday passed an official resolution urging the Union government to take steps to address the difficulties faced by people following demonetisation and desist from moves to destroy the co-operative sector.
Left Democratic Front(LDF) councillor R.Sastheeshkumar and United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor Beemapally Rasheed also moved separate resolutions on the same matter.
Even as the LDF and UDF stood together on the issue, the 35 councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed the resolution saying that a large section of the population was supportive of demonetisation.
Mayor flayed
The BJP also criticised the Mayor for not informing them in advance about the official resolution.
The Mayor, in the official resolution, said that the Prime Minister’s announcement of demonetisation was a declaration of war on the common people in the garb of fighting black money.
The decision had caused immense hardship to the urban poor as well as to those in the rural areas.
People are forced to line up in front of ATMs by skipping their work.
Many people have lost their lives in the queues across India, said the resolution.
Declaration of war
on common
people: Mayor
Large section of people supportive of decision: BJP
