Kummanam flays move for protest in front of RBI

The protest planned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues before the Reserve Bank of India here on Friday is sponsored by black money holders, BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said.
Inaugurating a march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to the Secretariat here on Thursday demanding a probe into the allegation that currency was transported to the State in containers, Mr.Rajasekharan said that the LDF and the UDF have become agents of those having black money and involved in black marketing.
Their aim is to make the State a haven for black money holders. The State government is abetting those who are out to disrupt the Central government move to crack down on black money. Functioning of the RBI would be disrupted to protect such interests, he said.
The Centre has only asked the cooperative banks to function according to the RBI directive, he said. This is being turned down to help those having black money. Earlier, a BJP delegation called on Governor P. Sathasivam and demanded action to control the agitation before the RBI office.
