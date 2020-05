Kozhikode, Palakkad share top slot

Defending champion Kozhikode and Palakkad shared the lead on the third day of the State School Arts Festival here on Wednesday midnight.

Both the districts had 397 points.

The results:

High School

Classical Music: Boys: 1. Madhav Dev (St. Thomas, Panthalam, Pathanamthitta), 2. Bharadwaj Subramaniam (HSS, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad), 3. Dilju Soory (Chemanthoor, Punalur, Kollam). Girls: 1. A. Vishnupriya (GVHSS, Karadka, Kasaragod), 2. Haritha S. Jyothi (Cotton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram), 3. S. Kanmony (BVHSS, Thamarakkulam, Alappuzha).

Thiruvathirakali: 1. K. Devika (SGVHSS, Peramangalam, Thrissur), 2. K.P. Avani (St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian, Kozhikode), 3. V.S. Gayathri (DHOHSS, Pookkarathara, Malappuram).

Mimicry: Girls: 1. M. Binsha (DHOSS, Pookkarathara, Malappuram), 2. C.V. Athira (GGHSS, Koyilandy, Kozhikode) and Shifna Mariyam (Model HSS, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram), 3. M.J. Jothisha (BSS Gurukulam, Alathur, Palakkad).

Higher Secondary

Bharatanatyam: Girls: 1. K.P. Amrutha (MSPHSS, Malappuram) and N.S. Sreeranjini (St. Mary’s, Pala, Kottayam), 2. M.S. Devika (Silver Hills, Kozhikode), V.R. Sreelakshmi (Rajas, Neeleswaram, Kasaragod) and Preethy Chandran (St. John, Kozhuvanal, Kottayam), 3. P.L. Parvathy (Model Boys, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram).

Oppana: 1. Amiya M. Nargees (Silver Hills, Kozhikode), 2. K.P. Jinsha (Rajiv Gandhi Memorial, Mokeri, Kannur), 3. Fathima Razaq (PKMMHSS, Edarikode, Malappuram) and A. Farzana (Govt. Model HSS, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram)

Mimicry: Boys: 1. M.S. Adarsh (TKDM, Puliyakothil, Kollam), 2. Hridhin Babu (Chennamangalur HSS, Kozhikode), 3. Abhiram Suresh (CVHSS, Vallikkunnu, Malappuram).

Mappilapattu: Boys: 1. Malik Mehar (Rahmania, Kozhikode), 2. V.S. Fasil (GVHSS, Vattenad, Palakkad), 3. Mohammed Jasim Jamal (HSS, Panangad, Thrissur).

Girls: 1. K.P. Theertha (GG Model, Chalappuram, Kozhikode) and K.H. Harsha (MAOHS, Ilayur, Malappuram), 2. Gayathri Vijayakumar (St. Teresa’s, Vazhappally, Kottayam) and Sanoofa Hanif (PKMM, Edarikode, Malappuram), 3. Shafna Ayoob (GHSS, Irikkur, Kannur), K. Archana (VPKMHSS, Puthoor Pallikkal, Malappuram) and Meghana Vinod (Sacred Heart, Thalassery, Kannur).