Kowdiar may house cultural complex

Three acres of land near the Kowdiar palace could be chosen to house a cultural complex to be named after social reformer Ayyankali. Stating this in a written reply to a question by O. Rajagopal (BJP) in the Assembly, Minister for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs A.K. Balan said the land is owned by the government and is on the right side of the road from Kowdiar to Peroorkada. The government is in consultation with the District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, in this regard.

Facilities

The cultural complex, estimated to cost Rs.40 crore, was announced in the revised budget by Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac. Such complexes, which will be set up in all 14 districts in the name of prominent personalities, will have cinema halls, music halls, seminar halls, workshops for craftsmen, and short-stay facilities for writers.

IFFK permanent venue

The Minister said the government was yet to finalise the site to house the permanent venue for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the capital.

Mr. Balan said the land identified for a Habitat project in Kowdiar was shortlisted, but no decision had been taken yet. The revised 2016-17 budget had set aside Rs.50 crore for the construction of a permanent venue for the IFFK.