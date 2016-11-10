As part of the district leg of the all-India ‘Design Walk’ taken out by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), a ‘kolam’ competition will be held in association with the women’s wing of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha. As many as 125 participants are expected to take part in the competition, to be held at First and Second Puthen Streets in Fort at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The judging will be held at 7 a.m. The IIID will present Rs.7,500 and Rs.5,000 to the first and second prize winners and Rs.2,500 to three persons as the third prize, a release here said.
Kolam contest
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Start your 14 days trial now. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 3:23:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Kolam-contest/article16441483.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor