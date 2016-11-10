Kolam contest

As part of the district leg of the all-India ‘Design Walk’ taken out by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), a ‘kolam’ competition will be held in association with the women’s wing of the Kerala Brahmana Sabha. As many as 125 participants are expected to take part in the competition, to be held at First and Second Puthen Streets in Fort at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The judging will be held at 7 a.m. The IIID will present Rs.7,500 and Rs.5,000 to the first and second prize winners and Rs.2,500 to three persons as the third prize, a release here said.