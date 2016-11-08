Kerala portal of Bhuvan to be launched today

Kerala is set to make better use of satellite data for governance and development, with the State joining Bhuvan, the country’s GIS (Geographic Information System) platform.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the Kerala portal of Bhuvan on Tuesday to mark the conclusion of a daylong session on promoting space technology organised by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environmental Centre (KSREC) and the ISRO.

Experts and senior officials participating in the session will discuss potential applications of remote sensing data in urban planning, education, fisheries, industries, transportation, agriculture, water resources, health and local self government.

Bhuvan offers detailed imagery of Indian locations with resolution up to one metre. It allows users to view 2D and 3D images, along with information on terrain and and water resources on the Indian subcontinent. It acts as a platform for hosting government data and could be used as a tool for urban design, contour mapping, and mapping.

Bhuvan contains satellite data for more than 350 cities. Freely accessible on the Internet, it caters to a wide variety of user communities including school children. It also supports disaster management.