Kerala for law to ensure funds reach tribes

The government is for a legislation to ensure that the funds allotted to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are utilised and reservation benefits reach them, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes A. K. Balan has said.

Replying to demands for grants for the Welfare of SCs/STs and OBCs in the revised budget for 2016-17 in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the legislation was being considered, as bureaucratic lapse was resulting in non-utilisation of funds.

The Minister said 244 Adivasis who had passed BA and B.Ed. and other courses would be posted as teachers in schools in Wayanad under the Gothra Bandu project. It would be a pilot project and extended, if found, successful.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who intervened, said the existing recruitment norms could not be bypassed.

Following this, Mr. Balan told the House that the appointment would be on contract basis.

The Minister said community kitchens would be set up in Wayanad and the hostels under the SC/ST Department would be made livable.

Wakf properties

Replying to demand for grants for Minorities, Minister for Local Self-Governments and Welfare of Minorities K.T. Jaleel said a survey would be carried out on the Wakf properties in the State.

The Finance Minister had promised the needed funds for the survey. Dr. Jaleel said the government was in receipt of the report of the commission that looked into the Wakf properties.

The Minister announced more coaching centres, minority institutes in Malappuram and scholarships.

Bureaucratic lapse was resulting in non-utilisation of funds and denial of reservation benefits.