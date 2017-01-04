Kerala’s folk art spread to be flaunted at Utsavam fete

Over 3,500 artistes will present 100 traditional art forms of the State as part of the ninth edition of ‘Utsavam,’ a festival being organised from January 5.

The State’s rich folk art forms will be staged in different venues spread across 14 districts during the seven-day event, being organised by Kerala Tourism in association with Kerala Folklore Akademi.

The Kerala Folklore Festival, featuring the traditional art forms, dance and dance-based performances, and fusion of custom, costume, art and craft, will unfold on January 5 at Kottakkunnu Park, Malappuram.

After Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran kicks off the ninth edition of Utsavam 2017, 10 eminent folk artistes will be honoured at the inaugural venue. V.M. Kutty, Narayanaperuvannan, Eranjoli Moosa, Athiyadam P.P. Kannaperuvannan, P.K. Panicker, Narayaniswami, P.P. Madhavan Panicker, V.P. Damodaran Panicker, Peer Mohamed, and M. Kannan are those selected for being honoured.

Art forms ranging from ‘Arjuna Nritham,’ ‘Adivasi Kalakal,’ ‘Chavittukali,’ ‘Gaddhika,’ ‘Irula Nritham,’ ‘Kanyarkali,’ ‘Kethrattom,’ ‘Kolkkali,’ ‘Kooliyattom,’ ‘Margam Kali,’ ‘Mayilattom,’ ‘Nadanpattu,’ ‘Oppana,’ ‘Pakkanar Kali,’ ‘Paoorakkali,’ ‘Portatu Nadakam,’ ‘Sanghakkali,’ ‘Seethangan Thullal,’ ‘Theyyam,’ ‘Thirayum Poothanum,’ ‘Thudipattu,’ ‘Velakali,’ ‘Vilpattu’ to ‘Yakshaganam’ will be staged.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the programmes will be held at Kovalam, and 8 Point Art Cafe. In Kollam, it will be at Asharam, at Kadamanitta in Pathanamthitta, at Andhakaranazhi in Alappuzha, at Kodimatha in Kottayam, at Kumily in Idukki, and at Fort Kochi in Ernakulam district.

In Guruvayur

Guruvayur in Thrissur, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad, Kottakkunnu Park in Malappuram, Karlad Lake in Wayanad, Sarovaram Park in Kozhikode, Town Square in Kannur and Bekal in Kasargode district are the other venues for the fest.

The District Tourism Promotion Councils would be the executing agencies of the event, the Tourism Minister told a press conference here on Tuesday. A sum of Rs.1 crore has been allocated for the event by Kerala Tourism.