Karunya to be linked to RSBY

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told the Assembly on Monday that ailing persons seeking financial assistance for treatment would not need to depend on “political patronage” to draw succour from the 12-odd government-sponsored “treatment schemes”.

Replying to the debate on supplementary demands for grants in the budget for financial year 2016-17, Dr. Isaac said the previous government’s Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF), created to provide financial assistance to the poor suffering from serious ailments, would be linked to the Central government-aided National Health Insurance scheme for the indigent (Rashtriya Swasthiya Beema Yojana - RSBY).

The needy would not need to depend on the charity of the powers that be for their treatment. The practice of giving Rs.3,000 to any person who brandished an OP ticket had been stopped. The Karunya State committee would meet every month to process applications for financial assistance quickly.

The government was yet to finalise its policy regarding the Contributory Pension Scheme. The State had sustained a 10 per cent revenue loss. This explained why no tax commissioner or assessor could last more than six months in his post under the previous disposition.

The UDF government dispersed farmer’s pension callously. The eligibility criteria were “two hectare of land and over 60 years”. Undeserving people also received the pension. There was no scheme for programme.

The government would form a farmer’s welfare board for the purpose.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) would usher in a new era of development in the State. Its director board was scheduled to meet on November 7 once the Assembly passed KIIFB into law.

Projects worth Rs. 20,000 crore would be fast-tracked.