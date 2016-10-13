Kalipetty to make learning fun for tiny tots

Children of classes one to four will soon have a fun-packed addendum to their Information and Communication Technology (ICT) classes — a new textbook, perhaps aptly titled, Kalipetty . Steeped in “fun games” and language exercises, the book would be distributed to schools by the beginning of November.

Edutainment

With edutainment as its architecture, Kalipetty has been designed to “empower the students with responsiveness to their neighbourhoods and to enhance the learning ability through language, Mathematics, and geography,” the textbook’s concept note reads.

As a continuation of the ICT textbook that was introduced in 2011— but abandoned in 2013 — Kalipetty ’s games are organised in such a manner as to equip students with primary class learning content, including arithmatical training, noun-based exercises, reading, drawing, generating storyboards, comprehension, numerical ability, dialogues, pattern-making, and colour acquaintance.

“World-wide, there is an ongoing debate on the apt manner of using ICT for children. The new textbook is also a model demonstrator; a blueprint of how to impart ICT training to primary classes. Ours is a model that has been appreciated and emulated by the Brazilian government,” IT@School executive director Anvar Sadath told The Hindu . It was Mr. Sadath who chaired the committee that gave shape to Kalipetty .

Specialised content

Teachers in primary classes can use the new textbook, its games and activities, content presentation, motivation sessions, and even evaluation, Mr. Sadath said. For differently-abled students, Kalipetty has specialised content to help them overcome limitations and participate in ICT-enabled education.

The new textbook also boasts of a bunch of educational applications, including GCompris, a collation of learning games for children aged two to 14; pySioGame, Ominitux and Tuxpaint that are designed to enhance logical thinking, correlation, and memorising in children; and Anagramarama that can be used for word puzzles.

In addition to this, the upgraded version of the Gnu/Linux operating system prepared by the IT@School for primary classes that incorporates interactive educational applications would also be made available to teachers.

Software package

According to the concept note, the software package includes hundreds of exercises that are not limited to those that find a mention inn the ICT textbook.

Kalipetty , which combines ICT applications with the new curriculum pedagogy, has been approved by the State’s Curriculum Steering Committee.