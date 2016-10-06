KUWJ moves SC for access to courts

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has approached the Supreme Court (SC) seeking orders directing the Registrar of the Kerala High Court to reopen media rooms at the High Court and at various lower courts and facilitate ‘safe and dignified access’ for journalists to courts.

In a petition filed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the KUWJ pointed out that the media room at the High Court had been remaining closed following confrontation between lawyers and journalists on the High Court premises on July 19 and 20.

The endeavour of the union, the petition said, was only to rebuild trust between members of the two professions. The union ‘is not interested in making the present proceedings adversarial’ and its prayer was only that steps to ‘facilitate a democratic, and dignified working atmosphere’ for journalists should be created at the High Court and lower courts by permitting them access to the courts and for opening the media rooms, the KUWJ petition said.

The KUWJ, the petition said, had submitted representations to the Governor, Chief Minister, Acting Chief Justice, Advocate General and the Registrar of High Court, but no effective step had so far been taken to resolve the issue and reopen the media rooms.

Though the High Court had taken cognizance of the issue in a suo moto proceeding initiated under Section 226, no effective hearing was scheduled even after two months.

A committee consisting of representatives media and lawyers had been constituted and it had met several times, no step had been taken to reopen the media rooms.

The closure of the media room was ‘arbitrary and unjustified.’ The cold relationship between the lawyers and journalists cannot be a reason for permanently closing the media rooms.

