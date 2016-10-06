KSRTC staff stir hits services

Delay in payment of salaries to its employees hit the services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in different parts of the State on Wednesday.

Large-scale of disruption of services was reported from the districts as employees cutting across political lines boycotted work.

Although there were no confirmed reports, information available from the districts indicated that the service disruption was quite widespread. In some districts, almost 50 per cent of the services failed to operate. Unions owing allegiance to both the ruling alliance and the Opposition joined the boycott of work.

Tough time

The Corporation and the government had a tough time bringing the situation under control and could do so only when the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) agreed to provide a line of credit totalling Rs.70 crore.

Unions said the services would become fully operational only when the salaries were credited in the accounts of the employees.