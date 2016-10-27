KSEB to source 200 MW more

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is gearing up to source 200 MW from private power vendors to tackle one of the deepest power crisis that the State is witnessing in the past 50 years.

Board sources told The Hindu here that the power purchase agreements it had struck to bring in 315 MW this year at Rs.3.60 per unit would be inadequate to meet the increasing demand.

This was in addition to an agreement to purchase 200 MW to meet the summer demand in March, April and May, 2017 at a rate below Rs.4 per unit.

Management plans

Still, the soaring demand and the poor inflow in reservoirs have upset the power management plans of the board.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has not yet cleared the power purchase agreements signed by the board. Still, it had resolved to go ahead to avert a power cut or load-shedding.

The board also has to struggle to ensure transmission lines to cart power from the generating stations.

So far, it has got lines to bring in power, but that will be a major challenge while working out options to bring in the 200 MW for which tenders will be floated soon, sources said.

On failing to strike the deal, the board will be forced to rely on the National Thermal Power Corporation plant at Kayamkulam and also the plants at Brahmapuram and Kozhikode.

Kayamakulam has a capacity of 350 MW, Brahmapuram 60 MW and Kozhikode 90 MW, but the board will have to drain out Rs.8 per unit against the Rs.3.60 to Rs.4 being paid to other vendors.

Such a situation will further erode the financial base of the board, which is already in deep crisis.

The 315 MW sourced this year is double the capacity of the power that could be generated in the proposed Athirappilly project.

Centre’s plans

The Centre is seriously thinking to do away with the firm allocation of power from its pool in the non-competitive bidding mode and once the decision comes into force, the power position of the State would become even more precarious.

Over-dependence on private generators is not a feasible option in the long run. This calls for a pragmatic approach in incepting more hydro-electric stations in the State itself, sources said.