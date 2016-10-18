Thiruvananthapuram

KPCC demands Vigilance panel

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Monday demanded that a Vigilance commission be constituted in the State to ensure impartial probes into corruption cases.

He was speaking after inaugurating a demonstration taken out to the Assembly, under the aegis of the District Congress Committee (DCC), to demand a probe into the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the appointment row.

Mr. Sudheeran said that a transparent and impartial probe into the allegations of corruption and nepotism in the appointments could not be expected from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau whose Director itself faced allegations of graft.

“Under the present circumstances, only an independent mechanism such as a Vigilance commission would be able to bring out the truth in the issue. Moreover, the Chief Minister must be willing to divulge the documents relating to the controversial appointments,” he said.

He added that the appointments to public sector undertakings could never be conducted without the knowledge and backing of Mr. Vijayan and the CPI(M) leadership.

‘A failure’

He was also critical of the alleged failure of the State government in preventing crimes relating to political rivalry that have occurred in the recent times.

Terming the Home Department a ‘total failure,’ Mr. Sudheeran accused both the CPI (M) and the BJP of indulging in politics of violence and murder.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:44:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/KPCC-demands-Vigilance-panel/article16074582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY