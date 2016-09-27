KC(M) seated as separate block

The Kerala Congress (Mani) has been allotted seating as a separate block outside the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly.

Party leader K.M. Mani, who was seated on the front row after Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, has moved two places and now sits after Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The new seating arrangement has been made in response to the party’s request that its MLAs be seated as a separate block. The KC(M), on August 7, decided to snap its 35-year-old ties with the UDF citing attempts by sections in the Congress to weaken the party and insult Mr. Mani.

Although the KC(M) sat independent of the UDF and its leader maintained a studied silence as Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and his party colleagues sought to put the government on the defensive over the private self-financing medical college admissions row, its members staged a walkout from the House as UDF members moved into the well to stage their protest against the issue.

Walkout

“My party is walking out,” Mr. Mani declared and left the House with his party MLAs, even as the UDF members moved into the well raising a din.