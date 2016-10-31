Jet Airways starts three new flights

Expanding its network to the Gulf countries, Jet Airways commenced daily flights on the Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode-Sharjah-Kozhikode sectors from Sunday.

The airline has also begun a morning non-stop daily flight in the Delhi- Kochi-Delhi sector from Sunday to cater to domestic flyers.

Boeing 737-800

Praveen Iyer, vice president, Commercial, India Sales, said the airline would deploy the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation (NG) aircraft in the Kerala- Middle East sector, a highly competitive and growing market.

With the new services, the number of flights operated by the airline on the international sector will go up to 13 and 7 in the domestic sector.

The airline is operating flights from Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Muscat, Dammam and Doha now.

The outbound 9W 210 flight will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8 a.m. to arrive at Dubai at 11 a.m. local time.

On the return leg, the 9W 209 will depart Dubai at 11.59 p.m. local time to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 5.45 a.m.

One way special fares

Mr. Iyer said the airline would offer one way special fares of Rs.4,999, Rs. 14,999 in the business class and Rs.14,159 in the round trip in the Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai sector.

The 9W 208 flight will depart Kozhikode at 9.25 p.m. to arrive at Sharjah at 11.55 p.m.

The inbound flight 9W 207 will depart Sharjah at 4.20 p.m. local time to reach Kozhikode at 9.45 p.m.