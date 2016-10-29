Jaleel politicising stray dog issue: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has accused Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel of attempting to mislead the public on the stray dog issue by placing the onus on Union Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi.

In an open letter to Mr. Jaleel on Friday, Mr. Rajasekharan said that Ms. Gandhi had intervened in the issue as an animal lover and that could not be projected as an impediment in acting against stray dogs.

Promises go awry

The Minister, he said, had failed to implement the promises he had given in August to check the menace.

Though he had promised to deploy trained men to catch stray dogs and set up a centre to rehabilitate them, it had not materialised so far.

Addressing such civic issues was the primary responsibility of the State government.

Though the Centre had been liberally releasing funds for improving basic amenities, the government could not find a solution to managing solid waste.

Basic issue

The basic issue continued to remain unaddressed. Putting the blame on the Centre for such issues may help to mislead a section of the public, he said.

The criticism against Ms. Gandhi was politically motivated.

He demanded the Minister to initiate urgent action to end the stray dog menace than politicising the issue.