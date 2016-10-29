Thiruvananthapuram

Jaleel politicising stray dog issue: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has accused Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel of attempting to mislead the public on the stray dog issue by placing the onus on Union Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi.

In an open letter to Mr. Jaleel on Friday, Mr. Rajasekharan said that Ms. Gandhi had intervened in the issue as an animal lover and that could not be projected as an impediment in acting against stray dogs.

Promises go awry

The Minister, he said, had failed to implement the promises he had given in August to check the menace.

Though he had promised to deploy trained men to catch stray dogs and set up a centre to rehabilitate them, it had not materialised so far.

Addressing such civic issues was the primary responsibility of the State government.

Though the Centre had been liberally releasing funds for improving basic amenities, the government could not find a solution to managing solid waste.

Basic issue

The basic issue continued to remain unaddressed. Putting the blame on the Centre for such issues may help to mislead a section of the public, he said.

The criticism against Ms. Gandhi was politically motivated.

He demanded the Minister to initiate urgent action to end the stray dog menace than politicising the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:16:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Jaleel-politicising-stray-dog-issue-BJP/article16084875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY