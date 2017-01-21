Thiruvananthapuram

Jairam Ramesh to deliver Bodheswaran lecture

Jairam Ramesh.

Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh will deliver the annual Bodheswaran Foundation lecture on the theme ‘How to save Earth, our only home’ here on Saturday.

The event, being held at Gandhi Bhavan here, would also see M.A. Baby [Communist Party of India (Marxist)]; V.D. Satheesan (Congress), Binoy Viswam (Communist Party of India) and Kummanam Rajasekharan (Bharatiya Janata Party) presenting their parties’ perspectives and programmes for saving the environment.

Mr. Ramesh would also deliver a lecture on ‘Indira Gandhi and Silent Valley Revisited’ at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) and release a book, Globalisation, Development, and Plantation Labour.

