Jail Jyothi programme launched

Education Minister C. Ravindranath on Thursday launched an initiative of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department, ‘Jail Jyothi – jails without illiterates,’ to ensure total literacy among prison inmates in Kerala.

It is estimated that nearly 1,000 of the 7,000-odd persons in 53 jails across the State are illiterate.

By 2017

In the Poojappura Central Prison alone, there were as many as 211 illiterates among the nearly 1,300 prisoners. The goal is to ensure total literacy within the prisons by April 2017 with support from the State Literacy Mission Authority.