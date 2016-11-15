It smacks of Modi’s dictatorship: UDF

The Central government decision to scrap Rs.1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes sans adequate preparations smacks of the dictatorship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has said.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of a UDF leadership meet here on Monday, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other UDF leaders said the decision has caused severe hardships to the people, especially marginalised sections such as farmers and migrant labourers. As the Sabarimala pilgrimage begins on Tuesday, the pilgrims may find the going tough. The UDF would cooperate with all steps taken by the State government to mitigate the woes of the public. UDF leaders would meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 17 and discuss the issue. It would also observe November 17 as black day, he said.

The meeting demanded that the State government open a control room at the Secretariat and similar facility at Collectorates with toll free numbers so that the public could seek assistance in the event of an emergency.

While the public were looking forward to an immediate solution to the crisis, Mr.Modi’s statement that they would have to wait for 50 days has heightened their anxiety. Deepening the crisis, the Centre has also slashed the rice and wheat quota to the State for the beneficiaries on the priority list, he said.

There were reports that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership were privy to the decision to scrap the currency.

There was a move to destabilise the cooperative sector in Kerala and this was aimed at helping the commercial banks and the corporate rich, he said.